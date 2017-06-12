Yato, Botia set to miss Fiji's clash with Italy

Josua Tuisova, centre, and Manasa Saulo, left, share a light moment during the Vodafone Flying Fijians team training session at Albert Park in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU FRANCE-based Vodafone Flying Fijians players, Peceli Yato and Levani Botia will miss Saturday's Test against Italy at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.