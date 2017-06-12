Yato, Botia set to miss Fiji's clash with Italy
Josua Tuisova, centre, and Manasa Saulo, left, share a light moment during the Vodafone Flying Fijians team training session at Albert Park in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU FRANCE-based Vodafone Flying Fijians players, Peceli Yato and Levani Botia will miss Saturday's Test against Italy at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
