Yato, Botia set to miss Fiji's clash ...

Yato, Botia set to miss Fiji's clash with Italy

18 hrs ago

Josua Tuisova, centre, and Manasa Saulo, left, share a light moment during the Vodafone Flying Fijians team training session at Albert Park in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU FRANCE-based Vodafone Flying Fijians players, Peceli Yato and Levani Botia will miss Saturday's Test against Italy at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Chicago, IL

