WWE Extreme Rules 2017 predictions: Who will win, how to watch, more

Finn Balor stands in the ring during the WWE show at Zenith Arena on May 9, 2017 in Lille, France. Will Austin Aries finally topple Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight title? And who is going to earn a spot to take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal championship? WWE's Xtreme Rules pay-per-view takes place Sunday at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Md.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.