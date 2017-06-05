Wasted Paris Is the Young Streetwear ...

Wasted Paris Is the Young Streetwear Brand Putting Parisian Skate Culture on the Map

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Hypebeast.com

Paris and skateboarding are two labels that carry some of the most assertive caricatures in talks of subcultures and lifestyles. The amalgamation of the two categories - Parisian skate culture - is in a cross-bred league of its own that rich in both genealogy and potential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest May 21 Laughable 1
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May 16 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May '17 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May '17 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May '17 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr '17 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,337 • Total comments across all topics: 281,649,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC