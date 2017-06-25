Wallpaper Breeds Sick Building Toxins...

Wallpaper Breeds Sick Building Toxins: Study

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News Max

In laboratory tests, "we demonstrated that mycotoxins could be transferred from a moldy material to air, under conditions that may be encountered in buildings," said study corresponding author Dr. Jean-Denis Bailly. "Thus, mycotoxins can be inhaled and should be investigated as parameters of indoor air quality, especially in homes with visible fungal contamination," added Bailly, a professor of food hygiene at the National Veterinary School of Toulouse, France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest Jun 16 loi 3
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jun 16 Bad Moon Rising 147
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May '17 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May '17 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May '17 Macron your Presi... 159
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,662 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC