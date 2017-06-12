Unfiltered: French Vandals Smash More...

Unfiltered: French Vandals Smash More Wineries, Must Be a Day Ending in "I"

After last month's sans-vandalism protest by winemakers in southern France, a rather blasA© affair, Unfiltered feared the days of peaceful-protest crashing and wine tank-emptying were over. Had the wine vandals of yore simply achieved their goal of ridding France of Spanish wine? Nope, and turns out it wouldn't have mattered anyway! In the past week and change, the ComitA© d'Action Viticole struck two wineries in the Aude and the HA©rault, in the Languedoc-Roussillon viticultural region.

