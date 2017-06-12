Under Construction' released in France
Under Construction , a film by Bangladeshi director Rubaiyat Hossain was released in eight cities across France including Paris, Clermont-Ferrand, Belfort and Rouen. The film's French title is Les Lauriers Roses Rouges and it will premiere from 7th June.
