Under Construction' released in France

19 hrs ago

Under Construction , a film by Bangladeshi director Rubaiyat Hossain was released in eight cities across France including Paris, Clermont-Ferrand, Belfort and Rouen. The film's French title is Les Lauriers Roses Rouges and it will premiere from 7th June.

