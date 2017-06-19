Two more ministers from Macron ally M...

Two more ministers from Macron ally Modem quit -source

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

French Justice Minister Francois Bayrou is leaving the government and will not be part of the next government after a reshuffle expected later on Wednesday, French media said, quoting local news agency AFP. FILE PHOTO: French Justice Minister Francois Bayrou presents a bill on ethics for public office holders at the ministry in Paris, France, June 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest Jun 16 loi 3
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jun 16 Bad Moon Rising 147
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May '17 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May '17 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May '17 Macron your Presi... 159
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,231 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC