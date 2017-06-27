Trump says 'oui' to French leader's Bastille Day invitation
French President Emmanuel Macron extended the invitation when he and Trump spoke by telephone on Tuesday. The French national holiday will be celebrated on July 14. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, marking a turning point in the French Revolution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|Jun 16
|loi
|3
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jun 16
|Bad Moon Rising
|147
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|159
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC