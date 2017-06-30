Trump accepts invitation to visit Fra...

Trump accepts invitation to visit France for Bastille Day celebrations

18 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

President Donald Trump will travel to France next month to attend the Bastille Day celebration in Paris and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I, the White House said Wednesday. Trump accepted the invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Chicago, IL

