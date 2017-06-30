Tribute to French street artist murde...

Tribute to French street artist murdered in Detroit seeks donations

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

On July 29, 2013, 23-year-old French street artist Bilal Berreni was shot to death at Brewster Projects in Detroit. When the identity of the body was finally discovered, the killing grabbed international headlines, as Berreni was a globe-trotting Parisian artist who had been tramping around the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest Jun 16 loi 3
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jun 16 Bad Moon Rising 147
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May '17 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May '17 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May '17 Macron your Presi... 159
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,220 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC