The Way Forward in France

But as Balzac and Stendhal knew well, the motif is also useful as a means of exposing the surprisingly shoddy scaffolding of government-the remarkable extent to which the majesty of state power, upon closer inspection, reveals itself to be a delicate facade masking ugly, unprincipled, and chaotic struggles for domination. The triumph of Emmanuel Macron in the 2017 French presidential election is undoubtedly novelistic in this sense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.