The nurse, the skateboard hero, the nanny: Who are the victims of the London Bridge terror attack?
The last of the eight victims of the London Bridge terror attack have been identified as police searching for the missing Frenchman Xavier Thomas recovered a body from the Thames. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/britain/the-nurse-the-skateboard-hero-the-nanny-who-are-the-victims-of-the-london-bridge-terror-attack-35801971.html The last of the eight victims of the London Bridge terror attack have been identified as police searching for the missing Frenchman Xavier Thomas recovered a body from the Thames.
