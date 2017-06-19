The Latest: Paris art exhibit locked ...

The Latest: Paris art exhibit locked down during attack

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

Visitors to an art exhibit of Auguste Rodin's works in central Paris were confined inside the Grand Palais for an hour after an attacker rammed into a police convoy on the nearby Champs-Elysees. Victoria Boucher and daughter Chrystel said they're hoping the Champs-Elysees reopens soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest Fri loi 3
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Fri Bad Moon Rising 147
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May '17 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May '17 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May '17 Macron your Presi... 159
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC