The Five Things My OCD and I Learned ...

The Five Things My OCD and I Learned in the South of France

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Psychology Today

My last blog post was all about what I packed for my trip to France, knowing that my OCD was going to want to tag along. For this post, I thought I'd share the five things my OCD and I learned on our French adventure as we sailed on the Viking Heimdal from Avignon to Lyon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest May 21 Laughable 1
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May 16 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr '17 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC