Terror ringleader 'tried to hire 7.5 tonne lorry hours before London attack'
"As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life", they said in a statement. Police shot the attackers dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|May 21
|Laughable
|1
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May 16
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC