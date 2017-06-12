Tele-Robotics Innovator from Singapor...

Tele-Robotics Innovator from Singapore - H3 Dynamics, Chooses Paris, France as its European HQ

H3 Dynamics, a pioneering tele robotics tech startup from Singapore is proud to announce it has chosen Paris, France as its regional headquarters for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The company will furthermore establish new R&D activities in France, in areas ranging from advanced energy storage systems to visual analytics.

Chicago, IL

