Taiwan is promoting its defense tech in France
Taiwan is showcasing its domestically developed defense, aerospace and smart machinery technologies and products and exploring opportunities for cooperation at the 2017 Paris Air Show at Paris-Le Bourget Airport being held June 19-25. A number of Taiwanese organizations and companies are showcasing their technologies and products at the show, including the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology , the Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. and the Industrial Technology Research Institute, while several machine tool companies are displaying their products at a Taiwan machine tool pavilion.
