Suspect in Notre Dame attack was ex-journalist, student

The Algerian doctoral student suspected of attacking police officers in front of Notre Dame Cathedral - with cries of "This is for Syria!" and a hammer - was identified Wednesday by a relative and a friend as an ex-journalist who firmly believed in democratic values and showed no signs of radicalization. The Paris prosecutor's office said a search of a residence linked to the suspect in the suburb of Cergy-Pontoise uncovered a declaration of allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.