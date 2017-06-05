Spanish police arrest Hamas supporter...

Spanish police arrest Hamas supporter accused of inciting violence against Jews

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Across Western Europe, authorities have increased their vigilance of hate speech against Jews following several jihadist attacks against Jewish targets. Police in Spain arrested a young Arab woman whom they said called for violence against Jews online and was flagged gathering intelligence about Israel's embassy in Madrid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest May 21 Laughable 1
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May 16 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May '17 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May '17 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May '17 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr '17 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,948 • Total comments across all topics: 281,659,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC