Sayyid Asa'ad bids farewell to French ambassador

His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan with Roland Dubertrand, Ambassador of the French Republic. -ONA His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan with Roland Dubertrand, Ambassador of the French Republic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.