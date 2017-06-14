Savor French cuisine and landmarks in - Paris Can Wait'
Escargot and ChA teauneuf-du-Pape are just two of the specialties served up in Eleanor Coppola's "Paris Can Wait," playing at the Martha's Vineyard Film Center this weekend. Coppola is best known for her documentary about the making of her husband Francis Ford Coppola's film, "The Heart of Darkness."
