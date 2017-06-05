RF Filters Boost MEMS Market | EE Times

The total value of the global MEMS market is projected to grow from about $13 billion in 2017 to more than $25 billion in 2022, driven largely by growth in RF applications like RF MEMS filters, according to a new report by French market research firm Yole Dveloppement. Increased demand for RF MEMS filters is being driven by the emergence of 4G technology and increasing complexity of cellular communications, according to Yole .

Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.