RF Filters Boost MEMS Market | EE Times

RF Filters Boost MEMS Market | EE Times

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: EETimes

The total value of the global MEMS market is projected to grow from about $13 billion in 2017 to more than $25 billion in 2022, driven largely by growth in RF applications like RF MEMS filters, according to a new report by French market research firm Yole Dveloppement. Increased demand for RF MEMS filters is being driven by the emergence of 4G technology and increasing complexity of cellular communications, according to Yole .

Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest May 21 Laughable 1
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May 16 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr '17 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,661 • Total comments across all topics: 281,600,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC