Released Gitmo Detainee Arrested In France For Suspected ISIS Involvement
An Algerian terror suspect released from Guantanamo Bay by the Obama administration in 2009 was arrested in Bordeaux, France last week for his alleged involvement in an ISIS recruiting network. Sabir Mahfouz Lahmar, 48, was one of six people arrested as France cracks down on jihad-related activity within its borders, according to a Daily Mail report .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|May 21
|Laughable
|1
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May 16
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May 9
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC