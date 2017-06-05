Released Gitmo Detainee Arrested In France For Suspected ISIS Involvement

An Algerian terror suspect released from Guantanamo Bay by the Obama administration in 2009 was arrested in Bordeaux, France last week for his alleged involvement in an ISIS recruiting network. Sabir Mahfouz Lahmar, 48, was one of six people arrested as France cracks down on jihad-related activity within its borders, according to a Daily Mail report .

