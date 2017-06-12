Relatives charged in 1984 French child murder mystery

The great aunt and uncle of a little boy murdered 32 years ago in France were charged today with his kidnapping, raising hopes that a case that has gripped the country could finally be solved. Four-year-old Gregory Villemin was found, his hands and feet bound, drowned in the Vologne river in the Vosges mountains of eastern France on October 16, 1984.

