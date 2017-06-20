Refugee Blockade Kills Van Driver In ...

Refugee Blockade Kills Van Driver In France

A van driver was killed Monday near Calais, France after crashing into a truck that was stopped by migrants attempting to hijack cars to smuggle themselves into the United Kingdom. The Polish-registered van bursted into flames and the drivers' body was too damaged to be immediately identified.

