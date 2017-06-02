Putin says Russia never involved in hacking
Russian President Vladimir Putin right is welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles near Paris France Monday The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited and Russia's Atomstroyexport , a subsidiary of Rosatom, the regulator of Russia's nuclear complex, will jointly build the reactors of the 6,000 megawatt plant. India and Russian Federation commit themselves to earnestly implement the "Programme of Action for Localisation in India" signed on December 24, 2015, and to encourage their nuclear industries to engage closely and foster concrete collaborations, it said .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|May 21
|Laughable
|1
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May 16
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May 9
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC