Prince William and Prince Harry Say They 'Couldn't Protect' Their Mom Princess Diana From Death
It's been nearly 20 years since Diana died in a car crash in Paris, France, at age 36, and the royals are honoring her in a new BBC documentary with the working title Diana . At the time of Diana's death, the Duke of Cambridge was 15, and Harry was only 12. The two are hoping to now "stand up for her name" and do their duties "as sons" in protecting her and reminding everyone "of the character and person that she was."
