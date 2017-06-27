Press Releases: Acting Assistant Secretary of State Patricia Haslach Travels to France

Press Releases: Acting Assistant Secr...

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Patricia Haslach will participate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Ministerial Council Meeting June 7-8 in Paris, France. United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead the U.S. delegation to the meeting.

