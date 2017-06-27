Press Releases: Acting Assistant Secretary of State Patricia Haslach Travels to France
Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Patricia Haslach will participate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Ministerial Council Meeting June 7-8 in Paris, France. United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead the U.S. delegation to the meeting.
