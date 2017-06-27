Political thriller by French PM to be made into film
Paris-27 June 2017:A scathing political thriller co-written by France's new Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is to be made into a film, his publisher said Monday. "In the Shadows", which is set during the final days of a neck-and-neck French presidential election, is being adapted for the screen by one of the country's best-loved actors, Guillaume Gallienne, according to reports.
