Political thriller by French PM to be made into film

15 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Paris-27 June 2017:A scathing political thriller co-written by France's new Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is to be made into a film, his publisher said Monday. "In the Shadows", which is set during the final days of a neck-and-neck French presidential election, is being adapted for the screen by one of the country's best-loved actors, Guillaume Gallienne, according to reports.

