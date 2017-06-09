Percival Everett's 'So Much Blue' tak...

Percival Everett's 'So Much Blue' takes on art and...

Percival Everett's 'So Much Blue' takes on art and secrets - and he doesn't have the broad audience his writing deserves When we meet Kevin Pace, the protagonist/narrator of Percival Everett's new novel, "So Much Blue," he's 56 years old and has found the space and medium for fashioning himself finally. Since the bulk of this kind of measuring happens in the "unassailable privacy of the soul," as James Baldwin names it in "No Name in the Street," we might think of Everett's novel as Pace's memoir or confession.

Chicago, IL

