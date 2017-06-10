Paris prosecutor: Internet radicalize...

Paris prosecutor: Internet radicalized Notre Dame attacker

The hammer-wielding man who attacked police officers patrolling in front of Notre Dame Cathedral appears to have radicalized himself through the internet and was unknown to French police and intelligence services, the chief prosecutor in Paris said Saturday. Francois Molins said the 40-year-old Algerian doctoral student is being charged with attempted murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise and crime of terrorist conspiracy.

