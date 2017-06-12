Orange says SFR lawsuit over fiber op...

Orange says SFR lawsuit over fiber optics network coverage dismissed

20 hrs ago

The logo of French telecom operator Orange is seen on the facade of the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, September 30, 2016. French telecom operator Orange said on Friday that rival telecom group SFR had lost a lawsuit against it over fiber optic network coverage, confirming a report on the website of newspaper Le Parisien.

Chicago, IL

