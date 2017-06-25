NPP hosts 1st IDU Executive meeting i...

NPP hosts 1st IDU Executive meeting in Africa

10 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The International Democratic Union holds its Executive Meeting/Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in Accra from 19th to 21st June 2017. It is being hosted by the governing New Patriotic Party .

Chicago, IL

