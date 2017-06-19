Nobuko Kiyomiya: Judging a bookbinder...

Nobuko Kiyomiya: Judging a bookbinder in France by her covers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Japan Times

In the castle town of Angers, in France's Loire Valley, Nobuko Kiyomiya made a discovery nearly 25 years ago that would change her life. She had just divorced the man she married straight out of university in Japan and needed to start over "from zero," exhausted in mind and body from the painful breakup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest Jun 16 loi 3
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jun 16 Bad Moon Rising 147
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May '17 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May '17 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May '17 Macron your Presi... 159
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,994,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC