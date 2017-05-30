No regrets' Schoolgirl abducted by paedo teacher still chats to him on Facebook
The girl who cannot be identified for legal reasons was groomed by married teacher Jeremy Forrest when she was 15. Forrest, who was 31 at the time, was jailed for five-and-a-half-years in June 2013 for child abduction and five charges of sexual activity with a child. An international manhunt was launched after the pair ran away to Bordeaux, France, in September 2012, fearing their sexual relationship was about to be exposed.
