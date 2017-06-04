'My future is at Arsenal' - Giroud re...

'My future is at Arsenal' - Giroud reiterates Premier League title goal

The Frenchman admits that potential interest from Marseille is flattering, but he has his eyes set on a challenge for the top-flight crown in England Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud says he wants to stay and challenge for the Premier League title, despite reported interest from Marseille. The 30-year-old's future has been placed into doubt after a season in which he was only handed 11 top-flight starts by manager Arsene Wenger.

