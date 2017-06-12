MVRDV's Ilot Queyries blends history + modern sustainable density in Bordeaux, France
How can architects create livable, breathable spaces that not only honor the history of a region, but anticipate the global population increase? This is partly the mission of MVRDV's 300-unit residential apartment/mixed use Ilot Queyries, which is located adjacent to the ZAC Bastide-Niel masterplan East of the River Garonne, and is designed to create a new neighborhood that prizes density and green, sustainable features while organically integrating the history of the region.
