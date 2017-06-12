MVRDV to upgrade historic French city...

MVRDV to upgrade historic French city with modern, ecological design

France's historic Bordeaux World Heritage Site is getting a modern ecological refresh thanks to prolific Rotterdam-based firm MVRDV . Working together with local architecture studio Flint , the architects unveiled Ilot Queyries, a pilot project for a new neighborhood that combines the European city's historic qualities with eco-friendly and contemporary features.

Chicago, IL

