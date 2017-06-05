MSC Cruises Orders Newbuilds at STX F...

MSC Cruises Orders Newbuilds at STX France

Ship owner MSC Cruises and shipbuilder STX France signed a new memorandum of understanding firming up the order of two 200,000 GRT, LNG-powered mega cruise ships, with options for two additional vessels. The four ships will become MSC Cruises' World Class.

Chicago, IL

