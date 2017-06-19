Migrants held in France after driver ...

Migrants held in France after driver killed at Calais roadblock

LILLE, France: A van driver was killed on Tuesday when he crashed into a tail-back on a motorway near the northern French port of Calais where migrants had blocked the way with tree trunks, a local government official said. For years Calais has been a launching pad for migrants from the Middle East and Africa trying to reach Britain illegally.

