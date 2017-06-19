Michelin revamp means U.S., France job cuts

Group Michelin is reorganizing its operations into 10 regions and 14 business lines, an initiative that will result in roughly 1,500 job cuts in France and 450 in the U.S. The "in-depth transformation" is geared at boosting growth by adapting the firm's operations "to meet the evolving demands of its customers and employees," Michelin said, as well as "improve [its] reactivity and maintain competitiveness, enabling it to smoothly meet future challenges." The French tire maker expects the initiative; to improve customer satisfaction, empower its management teams, simplify operating modes and digitalize the group.

