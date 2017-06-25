Matador Ivan Fandino killed in France...

Matador Ivan Fandino killed in France bullfight

Ivan Fandino, 36, caught his feet in his cloak and fell to the floor, where he was gored by the bull. He suffered a lung injury and died on his way to hospital from a heart attack on Saturday, French media say.

