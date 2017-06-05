Man attacks Paris police with hammer ...

Man attacks Paris police with hammer at Notre-Dame - for Syria'

23 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

An assailant wielding a hammer has attacked Paris police guarding Notre-Dame Cathedral, crying "This is for Syria" before being shot and wounded by officers outside one of France's most popular tourist sites. At least 600 people were held inside the iconic 12th century church, while others fled in panic from the sprawling esplanade outside as police combed the area in the centre of the French capital.

