Macron's pro-EU party set for sweeping victory in French parliamentary election

Supporters of 'La RA©publique En Marche' party react after polls closed for the first round of the French legislative elections in Paris, France, 11 June 2017. First projections showed French President Macron's party 'La RA©publique En Marche' emerging as the big winner as France holds the first round of parliamentary elections on 11 June 2017, just under two months after Macron took office as French President.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.