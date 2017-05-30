Macron's party seen winning solid lead in French legislatives round 1 - poll

The party of French President Emmanuel Macron is set to win a solid lead in the first round of a parliamentary election this month with nearly a third of the vote, a Cevipof/Ipsos Sopra-Steria poll showed on Friday. French President Emmanuel Macron stands aboard the rescue tow vessel, Abeille Bourdon, during a visit off the Atlantic Ocean waters of Lorient, France, June 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.