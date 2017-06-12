Macron's party on course for a landslide - AFP
The election this weekend will see Macron's 15-month-old party Republic on the Move and its allies win an overwhelming majority of 400-470 seats in the 577-seat national assembly, pollsters forecast. The 39-year-old president was once a rank outsider for the presidency and was unknown to the French public until 2014 but looks set to achieve the previously unthinkable by securing a position of overwhelming power.
