Macron says France must be country that "thinks and moves like a startup"

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

French president Emmanuel Macron stands next to a robot at the Viva Technology event dedicated to start-ups development, innovation and digital technology in Paris, France, June 15, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron laid out his vision for a digital future on Thursday, saying he wants France to undergo a revolution so that it becomes a country that "thinks and moves like a startup".

