Macron Lights Fuse on 'Mother of All Reforms' to Renew France
President Emmanuel Macron will take a major step toward freeing up France's labor market on Wednesday, a task that proved beyond his predecessors from across the political spectrum. Macron's cabinet will approve a broad outline of changes to the labor code and will ask parliament for the authority to negotiate the details over the summer with unions and business groups.
