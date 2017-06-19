Louis Vuitton channels escapism at sweltering Paris menswear
Rick Owens dabbled in cosmic musing while sweltering celebrity guests such as model-actress Naomi Campbell got an exotic taste of wanderlust from Louis Vuitton. The sun beat down on VIP guests attending Louis Vuitton's open air show inside the storied Palais Royal gardens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|Jun 16
|loi
|3
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jun 16
|Bad Moon Rising
|147
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|159
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC