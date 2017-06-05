London terror attack: Friends of miss...

London terror attack: Friends of missing Frenchman tell of 'very stressful situation'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sunday Herald

Friends of a French chef missing since the London Bridge terror attack have told of the stress and frustration they have endured searching for him. Sebastien Belanger was last seen drinking at the Boro Bistro near Borough Market when the area came under attack by a gang of knifemen on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest May 21 Laughable 1
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May 16 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr '17 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC